pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 06, 2023
Fashion struggles short girls face
Challenges
Dressing up and finding the ideal length of clothing can be quite a challenge when you're under 5'3
Image: Radhika Madan Instagram
You will agree
Here are some fashion challenges that'll have you nodding in agreement and sharing a laugh or two!
Image: Radhika Madan Instagram
#1
New bottom wear always needs alteration
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
#2
Heels are your best friends
Image: Aldo Instagram
#3
Shopping for gowns is a task!
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
#4
People joke about you shopping from kids' section
Image: Radhika Madan Instagram
#5
Wearing maxi dresses means they'll be sweeping the floor
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
#6
Crop-tops are basically regular t-shirt
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
#7
Wearing oversized clothes means drowning in fabric
Image: Radhika Madan Instagram
You can't borrow clothes from your friends
Image: Radhika Madan Instagram
#8
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.