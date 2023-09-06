Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 06, 2023

Fashion struggles short girls face

Challenges 

Dressing up and finding the ideal length of clothing can be quite a challenge when you're under 5'3

Image: Radhika Madan Instagram 

You will agree

Here are some fashion challenges that'll have you nodding in agreement and sharing a laugh or two!

Image: Radhika Madan Instagram 

#1

New bottom wear always needs alteration

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram 

#2

Heels are your best friends 

Image: Aldo Instagram

#3

Shopping for gowns is a task!

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

#4

People joke about you shopping from kids' section

Image: Radhika Madan Instagram

#5

Wearing maxi dresses means they'll be sweeping the floor

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

#6

Crop-tops are basically regular t-shirt

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

#7

Wearing oversized clothes means drowning in fabric

Image: Radhika Madan Instagram 

You can't borrow clothes from your friends

Image: Radhika Madan Instagram 

#8

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here