August 22, 2023

Fashion struggles women face 

From wardrobe wars to footwear mishaps,there are some fashion struggles that men will never understand and those which every woman would relate to 

If you are even slightly fashion conscious, the list of struggles is never ending

Here are 6 struggles we bet you’ve faced in the name of fashion

#1

Not being able to wear a dress or a skirt because we haven’t waxed

#2

Our love-hate relationship with heels

#3

Finding that ‘perfect’ bra

#4

Wearing light colored clothes when on our periods

#5

Going to the washroom in a jumpsuit

#6

The case of tricky undergarments like a strapless bra or a thong 

How many of these could you relate to? 

