Jiya Surana
Fashion
August 22, 2023
Fashion struggles women face
Struggles
From wardrobe wars to footwear mishaps,there are some fashion struggles that men will never understand and those which every woman would relate to
Conscious
If you are even slightly fashion conscious, the list of struggles is never ending
Read it
Here are 6 struggles we bet you’ve faced in the name of fashion
#1
Not being able to wear a dress or a skirt because we haven’t waxed
#2
Our love-hate relationship with heels
#3
Finding that ‘perfect’ bra
#4
Wearing light colored clothes when on our periods
#5
Going to the washroom in a jumpsuit
#6
The case of tricky undergarments like a strapless bra or a thong
How many of these could you relate to?
