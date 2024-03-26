Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Fashion

MARCH 26, 2024

Fashion Tips for Guys to slay

Image source- Pexels

Opt for low-key sneakers or tasteful loafers. Brightly colored or distracting shoes tend to look more tacky than fun

Sneakers

Image source- Pexels

Choose the colors according to your skintone. 
Every skin tone goes especially well with certain colors 

Colors according to Skin Tone 

Image source- Pexels

Apply cologne, deodorant, antiperspirant, or something similar. That's the icing on the cake. Even an alpha male with body odor will be found repellent to those with sensitive noses

Use Deodorant 

Image source- Pexels

Make sure to have a correct knowledge of body type and size to ensure a perfect fit 

Know Your Size 

Image source- Pexels

Do not use accessories in a manner that they look too decked up or messy 

Careful Accessorizing 

Image source- Pexels

Try Indo-western 

For the festive season or wedding occasions, you can go for an indo-western outfit that makes you feel confident and sophisticated 

Image source- Pexels

Make sure to buy oversized clothes as they provide an additional structure to your overall appearance 

Try Baggy Clothes 

Image source- Pexels

Try wearing a light-colored T-shirt and layer it with a long coat, oversized shirt, or a jacket 

Layering 

Image source- Pexels

According to your outfit, you can opt for a hat that complements your face shape 

Wear A Cap or A Hat 

Image source- Pexels

Try wearing a Dhoti Kurta, Lungi, or Kurta Pajama to ace your Indian look 

Traditional Wear 

