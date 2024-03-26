pinkvilla
Mohit K Dixit
Fashion
MARCH 26, 2024
Fashion Tips for Guys to slay
Image source- Pexels
Opt for low-key sneakers or tasteful loafers. Brightly colored or distracting shoes tend to look more tacky than fun
Sneakers
Image source- Pexels
Choose the colors according to your skintone.
Every skin tone goes especially well with certain colors
Colors according to Skin Tone
Image source- Pexels
Apply cologne, deodorant, antiperspirant, or something similar. That's the icing on the cake. Even an alpha male with body odor will be found repellent to those with sensitive noses
Use Deodorant
Image source- Pexels
Make sure to have a correct knowledge of body type and size to ensure a perfect fit
Know Your Size
Image source- Pexels
Do not use accessories in a manner that they look too decked up or messy
Careful Accessorizing
Image source- Pexels
Try Indo-western
For the festive season or wedding occasions, you can go for an indo-western outfit that makes you feel confident and sophisticated
Image source- Pexels
Make sure to buy oversized clothes as they provide an additional structure to your overall appearance
Try Baggy Clothes
Image source- Pexels
Try wearing a light-colored T-shirt and layer it with a long coat, oversized shirt, or a jacket
Layering
Image source- Pexels
According to your outfit, you can opt for a hat that complements your face shape
Wear A Cap or A Hat
Image source- Pexels
Try wearing a Dhoti Kurta, Lungi, or Kurta Pajama to ace your Indian look
Traditional Wear
