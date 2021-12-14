Fashion trends that ruled 2021
JOYCE JOYSON
DEC 14, 2021
Midriff flossing
This year we saw a melange of great looks and the midriff flossing trend was an instance of mega-glamour without trying too hard
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Tie-dye prints
The fresh and lively tie-dye outfits can literally be labelled as 'print of the season
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sequin sarees
90's sequins seemed to sparkle unfailingly this year too, and it was a treat for our eyes to watch out for divas in shimmering sarees
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Metallic gown
We saw Malaika Arora dishing out some best looks in mesmeric metallics, which is certainly not for the faint-hearted
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Faux leather style
Faux leather outfits might just be our favourite trend of the decade and definitely of 2021!
Video: Pinkvilla
Bodycon dresses
Got it? Then flaunt it ! That was the vibe Nora Fatehi ushered in as she slipped into a body-hugging sheer gown
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Sassy pantsuit
We are such fans of single-hued pantsuits aka the monochrome version like the one here worn by Kiara Advani in royal blue
Video: Pinkvilla
This vintage style trend is doing the rounds almost everywhere! Here, Katrina Kaif opted for a vibrant blue corset gown
Corset dresses
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Add an edge to simple attire like Aditi Rao Hydari by matching the earthy blue crop top with wide-legged pants
Co-ords set
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
This dramatic sleeve trend isn't going anywhere! Kriti Sanon proves it right by wearing this polka dots jumpsuit with exaggerated balloon sleeves
Dramatic sleeves
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
