Fashion trends that ruled 2021

JOYCE JOYSON

DEC 14, 2021

Midriff flossing

This year we saw a melange of great looks and the midriff flossing trend was an instance of mega-glamour without trying too hard

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Tie-dye prints

The fresh and lively tie-dye outfits can literally be labelled as 'print of the season

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sequin sarees

90's sequins seemed to sparkle unfailingly this year too, and it was a treat for our eyes to watch out for divas in shimmering sarees

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Metallic gown

We saw Malaika Arora dishing out some best looks in mesmeric metallics, which is certainly not for the faint-hearted

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Faux leather style

Faux leather outfits might just be our favourite trend of the decade and definitely of 2021!

Video: Pinkvilla

Bodycon dresses

Got it? Then flaunt it ! That was the vibe Nora Fatehi ushered in as she slipped into a body-hugging sheer gown

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Sassy pantsuit

We are such fans of single-hued pantsuits aka the monochrome version like the one here worn by Kiara Advani in royal blue

Video: Pinkvilla

This vintage style trend is doing the rounds almost everywhere! Here, Katrina Kaif opted for a vibrant blue corset gown

Corset dresses

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Add an edge to simple attire like Aditi Rao Hydari by matching the earthy blue crop top with wide-legged pants

Co-ords set

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

This dramatic sleeve trend isn't going anywhere! Kriti Sanon proves it right by wearing this polka dots jumpsuit with exaggerated balloon sleeves

Dramatic sleeves

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

