JANUARY 05, 2024
Fashion trends to avoid in 2024
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
When it comes to fashion trends, it's all about personal style and what makes you feel confident
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
However, if you're looking for some general trends that might be less popular in 2024, here are a few to consider
Trends to avoid
Image: Aldo
Comfort is key! Bid adieu to the toe-pinching stilettos for chic yet comfy footwear options
Stiletto Heels
Image: Amey Ghatge Instagram
It is time for more structured and form accentuating pieces
Oversized Silhouettes
Image: Nia Sharma Instagram
These jeans are stepping down for styles that celebrate comfort and class
Low-Rise Jeans
Image: Aldo
Chunky Sole
Make room for sleek, minimalist footwear for a more refined and versatile look
Video: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The trend shifts from Barbiecore pink to a diverse color spectrum for richer style
Barbiecore
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
2024 should focus on timeless designs and solid colors for long-term wardrobe sustainability
Tie and Dye
Image: Shutterstock
While Crocs can be comfy, pairing them with socks might not be the most stylish choice
Crocs with Socks
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Let's keep those straps hidden and focus on more seamless undergarment options
Visible thong straps
