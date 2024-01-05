Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Fashion

JANUARY 05, 2024

Fashion trends to avoid in 2024

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

When it comes to fashion trends, it's all about personal style and what makes you feel confident

Style 

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram 

However, if you're looking for some general trends that might be less popular in 2024, here are a few to consider

Trends to avoid 

Image: Aldo 

Comfort is key! Bid adieu to the toe-pinching stilettos for chic yet comfy footwear options

Stiletto Heels

Image: Amey Ghatge Instagram 

It is time for more structured and form accentuating pieces

Oversized Silhouettes

Image: Nia Sharma Instagram 

These jeans are stepping down for styles that celebrate comfort and class

Low-Rise Jeans

Image: Aldo 

Chunky Sole

Make room for sleek, minimalist footwear for a more refined and versatile look

Video: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

The trend shifts from Barbiecore pink to a diverse color spectrum for richer style

Barbiecore

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

2024 should focus on timeless designs and solid colors for long-term wardrobe sustainability

Tie and Dye

Image: Shutterstock

While Crocs can be comfy, pairing them with socks might not be the most stylish choice

Crocs with Socks

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Let's keep those straps hidden and focus on more seamless undergarment options

Visible thong straps

