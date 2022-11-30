Fashionable Ayushmann Khurrana
pinkvilla
Sneha
Hiro
NOV 30, 2022
FASHION
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Ayushmann looked all things cool in a printed red shirt, denim jeans and black sunnies
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Ayushmann rocked an all-black semi-formal look in style
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
The actor wore an abstract hoodie, a pair of black pants, and stylish sunglasses
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Ayushmann looked handsome in a red sweatshirt paired with denim jeans
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
In this one, he opted for a blue shirt styled with a white blazer and matching pants
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Ayushmann looked sharp in a black t-shirt and matching pants teamed up with a printed blazer
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
The actor aced the denim-on-denim trend like a pro! He wore his denim suit with a striped shirt
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Ayushmann dished out major Punjabi Munda vibes in a black embroidered kurta and pajamas
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Ayushmann's printed shirt and white pants are perfect to amp up your Friday mood
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Ayushmann let his shimmery bomber jacket and cargo pants do the talking
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.