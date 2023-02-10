Fashionable looks ft. Karan Kundrra
Source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan Kundrra oozes charm in this attire as he paired black tshirt with denim pants
All dark shades
Source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
Here to rule
The Bigg Boss 15 contestant looks dapper in a black shirt and blazer with spikes
Source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
Nothing can beat the equation of a sweatshirt and denim outfit with Karan Kundra’s killer attitude
Casually cool
Source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
The actor looks super handsome in this casual t-shirt and fur jacket with sunglasses
The rockstar
Source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan Kundrra is oozing hotness in style as he wore green co-ords with cross body bag
Stylish in co-ords
Source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
It is a treat for Karan’s fans to see him in a graphic print white t-shirt and joggers
Airport look
Source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
Traditional wear never looked this hot until Karan Kundrra decided to show it to the world in an off white sherwani
Traditional looks
Source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor is looking incredibly handsome in a plain pink t-shirt with white trousers
Chill vibes
Source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
Posing in a casual white tee with a blue joggers and slippers, he rocked the golden hour look
Too hot to handle
