Fashionable
Parineeti Chopra
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
NOV 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti is wearing joggers pants and a white top.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She is wearing glitter wrap dress and is looking hot.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
The actress is looking gorgeous in a black colour dress.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She is wearing a jacket and sweater with a cap. The actress is looking very beautiful
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She is posing in a white colour dress for the camera.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
The actress is seen taking selfie wearing a black loose tee and shorts.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti looks chic in red colour puffed jacket and skirt.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Loose pants and simple jacket is what Parineeti believes in.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She is wearing a simple black colour gown and is looking pretty.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
She is wearing a black leather jacket and cap as she enjoys the snow.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.