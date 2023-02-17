Fashionable PICS of Erica Fernandes
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
FEB 17, 2023
Source- Erica Fernandes Instagram
Erica Fernandes is exuding charm in the peach colored organza saree
Gorgeous in saree
Source- Erica Fernandes Instagram
Take styling tips from Erica Fernandes as she spruces up her white shirt look with a pink sweater and black boots
Stylish in shirt
Valentine’s day look ft. Reem Shaikh
Fashionable looks ft. Karan Kundrra
Source- Erica Fernandes Instagram
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame looks sensational in a neon yellow dress with high slit
Off-shoulder diva
Source- Erica Fernandes Instagram
Erica Fernandes has made our hearts flutter with joy as she poses in a bodycon pink and black gown
Slaying in pink
Source- Erica Fernandes Instagram
Erica broght her glam game to the table with her floral off-shoulder short and cute dress
Floral
Source- Erica Fernandes Instagram
The diva showed us a chic look in a ruffled design pink jumpsuit paired with golden choker
Ruffle jumpsuit
Source- Erica Fernandes Instagram
Erica showed off her gorgeous looks in a polka dots short dress paired with stockings
Polka Dotted
Source- Erica Fernandes Instagram
For a trendy jet-set look, Erica slipped into a red collared short dress paired with a bandana as headband
Red rose
Source- Erica Fernandes Instagram
Erica looks simply mesmerizing in a multicolor crop top and shorts with blazer look
Rainbow love
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.