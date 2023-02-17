Heading 3

Fashionable PICS of Erica Fernandes

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 17, 2023

Source- Erica Fernandes Instagram

Erica Fernandes is exuding charm in the peach colored organza saree

Gorgeous in saree 

Take styling tips from Erica Fernandes as she spruces up her white shirt look with a pink sweater and black boots

Stylish in shirt

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame looks sensational in a neon yellow dress with high slit

Off-shoulder diva

Erica Fernandes has made our hearts flutter with joy as she poses in a bodycon pink and black gown

Slaying in pink 

Erica broght her glam game to the table with her floral off-shoulder short and cute dress

Floral

The diva showed us a chic look in a ruffled design pink  jumpsuit paired with golden choker

Ruffle jumpsuit 

Erica showed off her gorgeous looks in a polka dots short dress paired with stockings

Polka Dotted

For a trendy jet-set look, Erica slipped into a red collared short dress paired with a bandana as headband

Red rose 

Erica looks simply mesmerizing in a multicolor crop top and shorts with blazer look

Rainbow love

