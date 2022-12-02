Fashionable Sidharth Malhotra
Sneha Hiro
DEC 02, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth looked red hot in a white t-shirt paired with black pants and a red blazer
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth looked dapper in a blue and black co-ord set styled with white sneakers
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
The actor opted for a black and white striped suit paired with a white t-shirt
Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth left everyone gushing over him as he sported a stylish red suit
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
In this one, Sid opted for a black suit that came with a dash of shimmer
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth made heads turn in a round-neck t-shirt with a tangerine suit
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth looked all things smart in a cosy sweatshirt teamed with denim jeans
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
We can’t take our eyes off this gentleman in black!
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth sported a cool pantsuit with a funky printed t-shirt
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
In this one, Sidharth wore an all-black attire and styled it with a brown leather jacket
