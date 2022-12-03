Heading 3

Fatima Sana Shaikh's
love for dresses 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 3, 2022

FASHION

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

The Dangal actress looked irresistible as she chose to wear a beautiful white textured strap dress from the collection of House of CB.

White straps 

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

The actress wore a sweetheart neckline dress with leopard prints in brown and low-high designs, and she looked stunning in it.

Sweetheart 

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

For a nighttime look, the actress opted for an off-shoulder dress in purple and kept her look simple yet looked exceedingly amazing.

Purple haze 

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

The actress looked incredibly stunning as she donned a gorgeous bodycon maroon dress flaunting her curves from the collection of Dash and Dot.

Bodycon 

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

She looked lovely in a colorful blue floral mermaid dress with ribbons as its straps, from the collection of Saffron.

Ribbons and flowers

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

The actress looked as pretty as a flower in a gorgeous one-shoulder ruched dress in yellow and white from Summer Somwhere’s collection.

Ruched dress 

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

She looked stunning in a glamorous glittering strapless gown in pink which also featured a thigh-high split showing off her sexy legs.

Glitter and glam 

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

Basking in the sun in a pretty blue patterned off-shoulder dress from Jodi’s collection she looks stunning and gorgeous.

Summer dress

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

The actress opted for a simple yet chic look in a backless bodycon dress in white from the Atsu collection and looked stunning.

Backless white 

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

The actress looked lovely as she stepped outside in a beautiful red and white printed floral dress from the collection of KoAi.

Floral galore 

