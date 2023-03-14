Heading 3

MAR 14, 2023

Favourite beach looks of Bollywood actresses

A perfect picture summarising a getaway with her best friends

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt 

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram 

Ananya clicked candidly chilling at a beach in a bikini while reading a book

Ananya Panday 

Janhvi looked effortlessly so candid in this neon bikini with wavy hair

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor

A red crochet bikini with a printed cape and sunglasses defined a perfect beach outfit

Image- Rakul Preet’s Instagram

Rakulpreet

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Sara loves travelling and we love her vacation looks. here she is totally slaying her bikini look coming out of the pool

Kareena snapped having a good time with her son building sand castles

Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The beauty of Bollywood looks stunning in this neon bikini which she carried with a white shirt 

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif

One shoulder black monokini with a hat and minimal jewellery completed her look and looked chic

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma

An olive green monokini with criss-cross work on the neck and an iconic view makes the picture mesmerizing 

Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Burberry printed hat and swimming bra paired with denim shorts says chic

Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

