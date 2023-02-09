Heading 3
Female K-pop Idols’ alluring black fits
Vedangi Joshi
feb 9, 2023
Fashion
Image Credit: Momo’s Instagram
Momo
TWICE’s Momo looks like a barbie doll in the black sparkling dress
Jennie has the most fabulous expressions
Jennie
Image Credit: Jennie’s Instagram
Image Credit: Taeyeon’s Instagram
She looks incredible in that black rose dress
Taeyeon
Image Credit: Seulgi’s Instagram
Seulgi’s fashion has a separate fanbase
Seulgi
Image Credit: Nancy’s Instagram
She knows how to make simple look stunning
Nancy
Image Credit: Song Ji Eun’s Instagram
Song Ji Eun
An oversized sweater, skirt and high boats is a casual but classy look
Everyone is always amazed by Minnie’s style
Minnie
Image Credit: Minnie’s Instagram
Image Credit: JIyoung’s Instagram
Jiyoung
The KARA member looks like a queen covered in shining jewellery
Image Credit: Lee Chae Young’s Instagram
Lee Chae Young’s a natural beauty
Lee Chae Young
