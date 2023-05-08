pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 08, 2023
Festive jewellery inspiration from celebs
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Gorgeous and statement-making, Alia’s diamond carpet choker necklace is a testament to high-end jewellery
Alia Bhatt
Image: ESTAA Instagram
Sonam wears a pair of 22kt gold earrings set with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Anushka accentuated her look with a statement neckpiece bejewelled with exquisite stones
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika’s turquoise green Farah Khan World earrings are perfect for adding a pop of colour
Deepika Padukone
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Kiara wore a gorgeous necklace with pearls, studs, and jade stones in place
Kiara Advani
Image: Bhumi Pedenkar Instagram
Bhumi opted for some antique yet eye-catching statement pieces
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Kareena aced her desi look with a maang tikka, a layered necklace, and statement earrings that came with studs and pearls
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Athiya styled her desi look with a pair of stunning chaand baalis
Athiya Shetty
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress accessorised her look with statement gold bracelets
Kriti Sanon
