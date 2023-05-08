Heading 3

Festive jewellery inspiration from celebs

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Gorgeous and statement-making, Alia’s diamond carpet choker necklace is a testament to high-end jewellery

Alia Bhatt 

Image: ESTAA Instagram

Sonam wears a pair of 22kt gold earrings set with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Anushka Sharma

Anushka accentuated her look with a statement neckpiece bejewelled with exquisite stones

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Deepika’s turquoise green Farah Khan World earrings are perfect for adding a pop of colour

Deepika Padukone

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Kiara wore a gorgeous necklace with pearls, studs, and jade stones in place 

Kiara Advani

Image: Bhumi Pedenkar Instagram

Bhumi opted for some antique yet eye-catching statement pieces

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Kareena aced her desi look with a maang tikka, a layered necklace, and statement earrings that came with studs and pearls

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Athiya styled her desi look with a pair of stunning chaand baalis

Athiya Shetty

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mimi actress accessorised her look with statement gold bracelets 

Kriti Sanon

