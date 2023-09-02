pinkvilla
Festive jewellery inspiration from celebs
Alia Bhatt
Gorgeous and statement-making, Alia’s diamond carpet choker necklace is a testament to high-end jewellery
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam wears a pair of 22kt gold earrings set with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds
Image: ESTAA Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Anushka accentuated her look with a statement neckpiece bejewelled with exquisite stones
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika’s turquoise green Farah Khan World earrings are perfect for adding a pop of colour
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Kiara Advani
Kiara wore a gorgeous necklace with pearls, studs, and jade stones in place
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi opted for some antique yet eye-catching statement pieces
Image: Bhumi Pedenkar Instagram
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena aced her desi look with a maang tikka, a layered necklace, and statement earrings that came with studs and pearls
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Athiya Shetty
Athiya styled her desi look with a pair of stunning chaand baalis
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Kriti Sanon
The Mimi actress accessorised her look with statement gold bracelets
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Janhvi looked gorgeous in an exquisite pearl choker necklace
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
