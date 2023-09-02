Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 02, 2023

Festive jewellery inspiration from celebs

Alia Bhatt 

Gorgeous and statement-making, Alia’s diamond carpet choker necklace is a testament to high-end jewellery

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam wears a pair of 22kt gold earrings set with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds

Image: ESTAA Instagram 

Anushka Sharma

Anushka accentuated her look with a statement neckpiece bejewelled with exquisite stones

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika’s turquoise green Farah Khan World earrings are perfect for adding a pop of colour

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Kiara Advani

Kiara wore a gorgeous necklace with pearls, studs, and jade stones in place 

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi opted for some antique yet eye-catching statement pieces

Image: Bhumi Pedenkar Instagram

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena aced her desi look with a maang tikka, a layered necklace, and statement earrings that came with studs and pearls

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Athiya Shetty

Athiya styled her desi look with a pair of stunning chaand baalis

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Kriti Sanon

The Mimi actress accessorised her look with statement gold bracelets 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Janhvi looked gorgeous in an exquisite pearl choker necklace

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

