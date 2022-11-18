Festive lookbook:
Kiara Advani in sarees
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
NOV 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Trisha Sarang
Kiara Advani is truly a trendsetter! We’re loving the tube blouse that adds a contemporary touch to her saree look.
Video: Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani’s look in this bright pink saree is minimal yet so elegant!
Image: Mayur Butwani
Organza sarees are having a moment right now, and we’re absolutely loving this green saree.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Here’s another ivory saree that Kiara looked gorgeous in! The intricate details enhance its beauty.
Image: Kiara Advani Manish Malhotra
Kiara Advani amps up the glamour gold sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra.
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looks alluring in a nude-coloured saree by Shehla Khan, and it has the right amount of bling!
Video: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
We can’t stop obsessing over this beautiful yellow ombre saree by Tarun Tahiliani.
Image: Aman Bhakri Photography
Kiara pairs her pink tie-dye saree with a silver strappy blouse.
Image: Pinkvilla
The beauty of this beige saree is further amplified with a strappy sweetheart neckline blouse.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Kiara Advani took her ethnic game up a notch in a polka dot ruffled saree by Tamannah Punjabi Kapoor.
