Festive lookbook:
 Kiara Advani in sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

NOV 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Trisha Sarang

Kiara Advani is truly a trendsetter! We’re loving the tube blouse that adds a contemporary touch to her saree look.

Ethereal in ivory saree

Video: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s look in this bright pink saree is minimal yet so elegant!

Ethnic glam

Image: Mayur Butwani

Organza sarees are having a moment right now, and we’re absolutely loving this green saree.

Kiara in organza saree

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Here’s another ivory saree that Kiara looked gorgeous in! The intricate details enhance its beauty.

Kiara exudes elegance

Image: Kiara Advani Manish Malhotra

Kiara Advani amps up the glamour gold sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra.

Glittering in gold

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looks alluring in a nude-coloured saree by Shehla Khan, and it has the right amount of bling!

Oh so glamorous

Video: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

We can’t stop obsessing over this beautiful yellow ombre saree by Tarun Tahiliani.

Festive look

Image: Aman Bhakri Photography

Kiara pairs her pink tie-dye saree with a silver strappy blouse.

Tie-dye look

Image: Pinkvilla

The beauty of this beige saree is further amplified with a strappy sweetheart neckline blouse.

Shining bright

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Kiara Advani took her ethnic game up a notch in a polka dot ruffled saree by Tamannah Punjabi Kapoor.

Polka dot ruffled saree

