Festive makeup inspiration by celebs'
Akriti
Anand
JAN 15, 2023
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress is fond of nude makeup as she is mostly spotted and it is also in trend
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She is one who believes age is just a number and looks at her skin. Well, the actress loves to have bold makeup
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
In case you want subtle makeup then Kiara’s this look can be perfect
Kiara Advani
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She always opts for smokey eye makeup and goes for a minimalistic base
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
She is one who believes minimum is perfect and plays with bold lipstick
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Healthy skin is the reason for a good makeup base and Sara has it
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She has applied an eyeliner and left her skin for a minimalistic makeup
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She loves to play with blush which is enough for a day function
Kriti Sanon
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She is looking pretty in this nude makeup
Alaya F
