Heading 3

Festive makeup inspiration by celebs'

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

JAN 15, 2023

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

The actress is fond of nude makeup as she is mostly spotted and it is also in trend

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She is one who believes age is just a number and looks at her skin. Well, the actress loves to have bold makeup

Shilpa Shetty

Sonakshi Sinha’s best looks so far

Kiara Advani loves all-white outfits

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

In case you want subtle makeup then Kiara’s this look can be perfect

Kiara Advani

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She always opts for smokey eye makeup and goes for a minimalistic base

Janhvi Kapoor

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

She is one who believes minimum is perfect and plays with bold lipstick

 Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Healthy skin is the reason for a good makeup base and Sara has it

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram 

She has applied an eyeliner and left her skin for a minimalistic makeup

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She loves to play with blush which is enough for a day function

Kriti Sanon

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She is looking pretty in this nude makeup

Alaya F

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here