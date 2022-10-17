Festive makeup inspired by divas
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Panday’s soft-glam makeup featuring shimmery brown eyes and nude brown lipstick is a welcome take on bold lips and eyes.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet showed us how to slay beauty looks as she decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick.
Image: Aditya Sharma Instagram
Sanon served major beauty inspo with her kohl-rimmed eyes, glossy neutral-toned lipstick, and silver shimmery eyeshadow.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Advani’s matte peachy-nude lips, metallic eyeshadow and flushed cheeks serve a masterclass in beauty looks and is perfect to recreate during festivities.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Serving cues on how to flaunt a statement-making smokey eye look, nude glossy lips and dewy glow, DP ensured her makeup game was strong!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Statement red pout is the life of any festive makeup and Alia-inspired red lips with muted makeup and a dash of highlighter is definitely iconic!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat’s rosy-hued sparkling eyes, bronzed cheekbones, and tons of highlighter inspire our beauty moodboard!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Sparkly eyeshadow are so much fun and they can amp up any outfit without much ado!
Shanaya’s glitter eyeshadow is proof.
Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram
We lover her effortless soft brown and cranberry smokey eyes that sit so well with her contoured face!
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa’s edgy makeup game featuring the blue shimmery winged eyeliner paired with dewy skin, highlighted cheeks, a pink pout is definitely on point!
