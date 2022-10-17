Heading 3

Festive makeup inspired by divas

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

OCT 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Panday’s soft-glam makeup featuring shimmery brown eyes and nude brown lipstick is a welcome take on bold lips and eyes.

Ananya Panday

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The starlet showed us how to slay beauty looks as she decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Aditya Sharma Instagram 

Sanon served major beauty inspo with her kohl-rimmed eyes, glossy neutral-toned lipstick, and silver shimmery eyeshadow. 

Kriti Sanon

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Advani’s matte peachy-nude lips, metallic eyeshadow and flushed cheeks serve a masterclass in beauty looks and is perfect to recreate during festivities. 

Kiara Advani

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Serving cues on how to flaunt a statement-making smokey eye look, nude glossy lips and dewy glow, DP ensured her makeup game was strong! 

Deepika Padukone

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Statement red pout is the life of any festive makeup and Alia-inspired red lips with muted makeup and a dash of highlighter is definitely iconic! 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Kat’s rosy-hued sparkling eyes, bronzed cheekbones, and tons of highlighter inspire our beauty moodboard! 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

Sparkly eyeshadow are so much fun and they can amp up any outfit without much ado!
Shanaya’s glitter eyeshadow is proof.

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram 

We lover her effortless soft brown and cranberry smokey eyes that sit so well with her contoured face!

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa’s edgy makeup game featuring the blue shimmery winged eyeliner paired with dewy skin, highlighted cheeks, a pink pout is definitely on point!

Shilpa Shetty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here