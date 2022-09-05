Heading 3

Festive outfits inspo by Sara Ali Khan

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 05, 2022

 Fashion

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

To welcome Ganpati Bappa at her home, Sara was all dolled up in a bright, orange and green kurta sharara set

Occasion Wear

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

In a festive red sharara-cape set by Arpita Mehta, the Atrangi Re actress showed us how to keep things celebratory yet fuss-free

Festive ReD

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked ethereal in a striking violet and red printed tulle saree from the ‘Diffuse’ collection by Manish Malhotra

Ethereal

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Her black and golden heavily embroidered lehenga featuring a sexy black crop-top style blouse is a fresh take on a classic ethnic look!

Fresh Style

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She sported an embellished ivory sharara Faraz Manan set that is nothing short of stunning!

Exuding Charm

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

A pink suit with intricate embroideries serves as a go-to pick for intimate festivities at home and Sara agrees!

Pretty In Pink

Image: Pinkvilla

Bright & Colourful

To channel her inner bright and bubbly side, Sara sported a colourful hand-embroidered lehenga by Rahul Mishra

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Bridesmaids out there, take a cue from the vibrant Mayyur Girotra lehenga that makes a stunning case for grand weddings

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

For the upcoming Durga Puja festivities, this light pink suit set that Sara wore at home is a perfect choice

Minimal Style

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Perfect to channel your inner quirky side, this pink saree printed with witty taglines and unique truck art printed motifs is what you should bookmark

Quirky Desi Look

