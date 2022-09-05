Heading 3
Festive outfits inspo by Sara Ali Khan
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 05, 2022
Fashion
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
To welcome Ganpati Bappa at her home, Sara was all dolled up in a bright, orange and green kurta sharara set
Occasion Wear
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
In a festive red sharara-cape set by Arpita Mehta, the Atrangi Re actress showed us how to keep things celebratory yet fuss-free
Festive ReD
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looked ethereal in a striking violet and red printed tulle saree from the ‘Diffuse’ collection by Manish Malhotra
Ethereal
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Her black and golden heavily embroidered lehenga featuring a sexy black crop-top style blouse is a fresh take on a classic ethnic look!
Fresh Style
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She sported an embellished ivory sharara Faraz Manan set that is nothing short of stunning!
Exuding Charm
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
A pink suit with intricate embroideries serves as a go-to pick for intimate festivities at home and Sara agrees!
Pretty In Pink
Image: Pinkvilla
Bright & Colourful
To channel her inner bright and bubbly side, Sara sported a colourful hand-embroidered lehenga by Rahul Mishra
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Bridesmaids out there, take a cue from the vibrant Mayyur Girotra lehenga that makes a stunning case for grand weddings
Wedding Guest Style
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
For the upcoming Durga Puja festivities, this light pink suit set that Sara wore at home is a perfect choice
Minimal Style
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Perfect to channel your inner quirky side, this pink saree printed with witty taglines and unique truck art printed motifs is what you should bookmark
Quirky Desi Look
