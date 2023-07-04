Heading 3

JULY 04, 2023

Festive Ready ft. Disha Parmar 

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account 

The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai debutante is looking gorgeous in this floral Chikankari kurta pant set

 Chikankari charm 

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account 

This pastel green lehenga choli is making the actress glow from within! The diamond and emerald jewelry enhance her look

Ethnic elegance 

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account 

Blushing bride 

Parmar looks festive-ready in this golden lehenga while she is decked up as a bride for her shooting sequence 

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account 

Trust Disha to rock vivid roles and vibrant colors! She is looking like a breath of fresh air in this vibrant orange salwar kameez 

Vibrant orange 

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account 

The Bigg Boss guest has captured the attention of her fans in this gracious green saree. Minimal jewelry and a sleek hairdo elevate her look

Saree shimmers 

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account 

The Woh Apna Sa protagonist has swayed the Internet in this baby pink lehenga choli. The Gajra in her hair is an absolute YES

Putty pink

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account 

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 fame is hitting festive fashion hard in this sultry saree look 

 Rise and shine 

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account 

If you are looking for a simple yet alluring look, this one is the answer to your quest 

Stunning simple 

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account 

Parmar is glistening in this vivacious yellow Anarkali. Middle-parted hair and minimal jewelry wrap her look 

Sunshine 

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account 

The soon-to-be mom is setting the screen on fire with this Banarasi red saree. Her dazzling smile cannot be missed

Red rush 

