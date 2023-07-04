pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 04, 2023
Festive Ready ft. Disha Parmar
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account
The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai debutante is looking gorgeous in this floral Chikankari kurta pant set
Chikankari charm
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account
This pastel green lehenga choli is making the actress glow from within! The diamond and emerald jewelry enhance her look
Ethnic elegance
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account
Blushing bride
Parmar looks festive-ready in this golden lehenga while she is decked up as a bride for her shooting sequence
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account
Trust Disha to rock vivid roles and vibrant colors! She is looking like a breath of fresh air in this vibrant orange salwar kameez
Vibrant orange
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account
The Bigg Boss guest has captured the attention of her fans in this gracious green saree. Minimal jewelry and a sleek hairdo elevate her look
Saree shimmers
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account
The Woh Apna Sa protagonist has swayed the Internet in this baby pink lehenga choli. The Gajra in her hair is an absolute YES
Putty pink
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account
The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 fame is hitting festive fashion hard in this sultry saree look
Rise and shine
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account
If you are looking for a simple yet alluring look, this one is the answer to your quest
Stunning simple
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account
Parmar is glistening in this vivacious yellow Anarkali. Middle-parted hair and minimal jewelry wrap her look
Sunshine
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram account
The soon-to-be mom is setting the screen on fire with this Banarasi red saree. Her dazzling smile cannot be missed
Red rush
