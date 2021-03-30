Filmfare Awards 2021
Red carpet looks March 30, 2021
Nora Fatehi set temperatures soaring in a gold Georges Chakra gown with a cowl neck and thigh-high slit
Taking home the award for Best Actress for Thappad, Taapsee glistened in an ombre beaded Zara Umrigar number
Sanjana Sanghi put forth an edgy look in a grey Amit Aggarwal number with her hair styled into a top knot
Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a real life Barbie in a hot pink Bennu Sehgall gown
Sunny Leone walked the red carpet with husband Daniel Weber, in a classic white gown with a sweeping train
Mithila Palkar looked ravishing in an emerald green mermaid gown for the red carpet
Alaya F took home her first Filmfare award for Best Debut in a blush pink Gaurav Gupta number
Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper as always in a crushed brown blazer over a pair of black formal pants, classic white shirt and a tie
Seems like the mermaid silhouette was a popular choice as Daisy Shah also picked out a deep purple gown with a feathered neckline
Amruta Khanvilkar kept her look traditional in a bright red saree with smokey eyes and a wet hairdo
