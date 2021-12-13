Filmfare OTT Awards: Most stylish drops

JOYCE JOYSON

DEC 13, 2021

Straight out of fairy tale

Are we dreaming or is it for real? Ananya Panday took our breath away in this soft pink strapless gown

Images: Ananya Panday Instagram

Yellow ruffle gown

Bursting onto the scene in a sunshine-frothy tiered gown, Mithila Palkar looked glorious

Image: Mithila Palkar Instagram

Beauty in black

No matter what your mood is, a black embellished cutout gown will surely match up to it and make you stand out too!

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

 Iridescent dress

Playing with soft hues is so passe! Go the holographic way this season by wearing a form-fitting corset-style dress like Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Striking black co-ord set

Samantha adds a pinch of glamour to her otherwise all-black look consisting of a blouse and ruffled skirt by throwing in an embellished cape jacket

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

In Pantone's colour of the year

Wearing just the colour of the year 'very peri', Radhika Madan's Mitiliane Couture dress with a train stole our hearts!

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram Visual Affairs Photography Instagram

A true fashionista

On similar lines, Alaya F settled for a more subtle tone in this gorgeous lavender thigh-slit gown

Image: Alaya F Instagram

 Twirl-all-day dress

Tired of monochromatic looks? Throw some colour in by donning a strapless multi-hued dress with a bustier top like Taapsee Pannu

Image: Komal Halai Dhawan Instagram TejInder Singh Khamkha Instagram

Aahana Kumra looks whimsical in this embellished yellow sheer one-shoulder gown with a long train

A beautiful dream

Image: Sumeet Murlidhar Gurav Instagra

Giving us some major androgynous style inspo, Rasika Dugal graced the carpet wearing Nirmooha trousers, a white shirt and a waistcoat

Power dressing

Image: Rasika Dugal Instagram

