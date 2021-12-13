Filmfare OTT Awards: Most stylish drops
Straight out of fairy tale
Are we dreaming or is it for real? Ananya Panday took our breath away in this soft pink strapless gown
Images: Ananya Panday Instagram
Yellow ruffle gown
Bursting onto the scene in a sunshine-frothy tiered gown, Mithila Palkar looked glorious
Image: Mithila Palkar Instagram
Beauty in black
No matter what your mood is, a black embellished cutout gown will surely match up to it and make you stand out too!
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Iridescent dress
Playing with soft hues is so passe! Go the holographic way this season by wearing a form-fitting corset-style dress like Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Striking black co-ord set
Samantha adds a pinch of glamour to her otherwise all-black look consisting of a blouse and ruffled skirt by throwing in an embellished cape jacket
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
In Pantone's colour of the year
Wearing just the colour of the year 'very peri', Radhika Madan's Mitiliane Couture dress with a train stole our hearts!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram Visual Affairs Photography Instagram
A true fashionista
On similar lines, Alaya F settled for a more subtle tone in this gorgeous lavender thigh-slit gown
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Twirl-all-day dress
Tired of monochromatic looks? Throw some colour in by donning a strapless multi-hued dress with a bustier top like Taapsee Pannu
Image: Komal Halai Dhawan Instagram TejInder Singh Khamkha Instagram
Aahana Kumra looks whimsical in this embellished yellow sheer one-shoulder gown with a long train
A beautiful dream
Image: Sumeet Murlidhar Gurav Instagra
Giving us some major androgynous style inspo, Rasika Dugal graced the carpet wearing Nirmooha trousers, a white shirt and a waistcoat
Power dressing
Image: Rasika Dugal Instagram
