pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
may 19, 2024
Fit Check Ft. Pranali Rathod
Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial
Pranali’s blue hued little dress is a super chic outfit; she paired it with a straw hat and accessorized with a butterfly necklace
#1
Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial
Rathod channeled her inner barbie in this pink halter neck top paired with white shorts; she donned a supercool double braided bun hairdo to complete the look
#2
Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial
The stunning star looked gorgeous in this silver shimmery short dress and paired it with coquette themed silver heels
#3
Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial
The telly actor’s pink hued heavily embellished lehenga adorned with a plunging neckline is a perfect attire for shaadi season
#4
Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress donned a traditional Bengali saree and paired it with a gajra bun hairstyle
#5
Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial
Black can never disappoint!Pranali looked gorgeous in this black full length dress that enhanced her curves perfectly
#6
Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial
#7
The beautiful actress emitted boss lady vibes in this white ensemble; consisting of a white bralette; high waisted matching trousers and a blazer
Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial
Rathod’s pastel simple punjabi suit look is a perfect pick for traditional affairs
#8
Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial
She looked like a doll in this white dress; adorned with a thigh high slit and frills. She added a pop of color to her basic outfit with a neon waist belt
#9
Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial
Pranali looked adorable in this white short dress, adorned with an embroidery detailing on the neckline
#10
