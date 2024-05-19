Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 19, 2024

Fit Check Ft. Pranali Rathod

Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial

Pranali’s blue hued little dress is a super chic outfit; she paired it with a straw hat and accessorized with a butterfly necklace

#1

Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial

Rathod channeled her inner barbie in this pink halter neck top paired with white shorts; she donned a supercool double braided bun hairdo to complete the look

#2

Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial

The stunning star looked gorgeous in this silver shimmery short dress and paired it with coquette themed silver heels 

#3

Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial

The telly actor’s pink hued heavily embellished lehenga adorned with a plunging neckline is a perfect attire for shaadi season

#4

Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress donned a traditional Bengali saree and paired it with a gajra bun hairstyle

#5

Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial

Black can never disappoint!Pranali looked gorgeous in this black full length dress that enhanced her curves perfectly 

#6

Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial

#7

The beautiful actress emitted boss lady vibes in this white ensemble; consisting of a white bralette; high waisted matching trousers and a blazer

Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial

Rathod’s pastel simple punjabi suit look is a perfect pick for traditional affairs

#8

Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial

She looked like a doll in this white dress; adorned with a thigh high slit and frills. She added a pop of color to her basic outfit with a neon waist belt 

#9

Image source: Instagram@pranalirathodofficial

Pranali looked adorable in this white short dress, adorned with an embroidery detailing on the neckline 

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here