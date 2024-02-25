Heading 3

Aditi Singh

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

Fit-Check Inspired by Kiara Advani

Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani looks radiant in a resplendent neon ensemble, paired with shades

#1

Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara was gleaming in a golden Yellow dress, ruffled at the bottom. She exuded elegance and grace

#2

Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looked like a real life Barbie doll in this flawless one-shoulder pink dress

#3

Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looked extremely suave in a neon-green top paired up with Khaki color pants

#4

Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara’s yellow off-shoulder mermaid ensemble is breezy yet elegant

#5

Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram

#6

Kiara’s classic red pant-suit is a total boss-lady outfit, shimmered with grace and sophistication

Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara’s Saree look is simple yet making a solid statement. She paired the Saree with a sleek bun and jhumkas. 

#7

Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara’s off-white lehenga paired with a bright yellow dupatta is the definition of “less is more”

#8

Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara’s white body-con dress paired with pointed heels and wavy hair exudes classiness and grace

#9

Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara’s impeccable style effortlessly blends elegance, chicness, and class, exuding sophistication that sets her apart with timeless grace and charm

#10

