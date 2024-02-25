pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
FEBRUARY 25, 2024
Fit-Check Inspired by Kiara Advani
Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani looks radiant in a resplendent neon ensemble, paired with shades
#1
Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara was gleaming in a golden Yellow dress, ruffled at the bottom. She exuded elegance and grace
#2
Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked like a real life Barbie doll in this flawless one-shoulder pink dress
#3
Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked extremely suave in a neon-green top paired up with Khaki color pants
#4
Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara’s yellow off-shoulder mermaid ensemble is breezy yet elegant
#5
Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram
#6
Kiara’s classic red pant-suit is a total boss-lady outfit, shimmered with grace and sophistication
Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara’s Saree look is simple yet making a solid statement. She paired the Saree with a sleek bun and jhumkas.
#7
Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara’s off-white lehenga paired with a bright yellow dupatta is the definition of “less is more”
#8
Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara’s white body-con dress paired with pointed heels and wavy hair exudes classiness and grace
#9
Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara’s impeccable style effortlessly blends elegance, chicness, and class, exuding sophistication that sets her apart with timeless grace and charm
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.