Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

Fit Check inspired by Parineeti Chopra

Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram

This cherry red short blingy dress is classy and suave

Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Pastels are always beautiful. Parineeti looks gorgeous in a baby-pink Sharara 

Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram

This gorgeous traditional black outfit will surely make heads turn 

Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti’s outfit is a corporate girl look. This outfit is a must-have for official meetings 

Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti’s hoodie look is effortlessly cool and chic

Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti’s blingy Sharara look is perfect for a family function 

Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram

A classy look in a gorgeous saree with statement earrings can never go wrong

Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram

A red gown is classiness personified therefore this is a must-have in your wardrobe 

Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Pari’s denim-on-denim look paired with a white tee is the definition of less is more

