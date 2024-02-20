pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
FEBRUARY 20, 2024
Fit Check inspired by Parineeti Chopra
Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram
This cherry red short blingy dress is classy and suave
Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Pastels are always beautiful. Parineeti looks gorgeous in a baby-pink Sharara
Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram
This gorgeous traditional black outfit will surely make heads turn
Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti’s outfit is a corporate girl look. This outfit is a must-have for official meetings
Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti’s hoodie look is effortlessly cool and chic
Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti’s blingy Sharara look is perfect for a family function
Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram
A classy look in a gorgeous saree with statement earrings can never go wrong
Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram
A red gown is classiness personified therefore this is a must-have in your wardrobe
Image source- Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Pari’s denim-on-denim look paired with a white tee is the definition of less is more
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.