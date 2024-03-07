pinkvilla
MARCH 07, 2024
Fit-Check inspired by Pulkit Samrat
Pulkit’s funky ensemble is chic and cool, complemented with sunglasses and sneakers
Pulkit looks suave in this fashionable formal look, consisting of a black blazer with a touch of white paired with bell-bottom pants
Pulkit’s white ensemble is casual yet classy. He complemented his look with white footwear
Pulkit’s traditional look consisted of a black embroidered Kurta, with heavy detailing on sleeves and neckline
A black ensemble is classiness personified!Pulkit’s outfit consisted of a funky shirt paired with black trousers and he complemented his look with minimal accessories
Pulkit’s pink ensemble with a touch of green traditional embroidery is a youthful and classy look
A green kurta paired with beige Dhoti pants is a perfect ensemble for traditional festivities
A black and white co-ord set is a supercool look that subtly makes a solid statement
A tangerine pantsuit is a risky experiment but Pulkit pulled it off with utmost ease
A lilac shirt paired with ripped denims and crocs is an ideal look for a casual evening
