Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 07, 2024

Fit-Check inspired by Pulkit Samrat

Image source- Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

Pulkit’s funky ensemble is chic and cool, complemented with sunglasses and sneakers

#1

Image source- Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

Pulkit looks suave in this fashionable formal look, consisting of a black blazer with a touch of white paired with bell-bottom pants

#2

Image source- Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

Pulkit’s white ensemble is casual yet classy. He complemented his look with white footwear 

#3

Image source- Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

Pulkit’s traditional look consisted of a black embroidered Kurta, with heavy detailing on sleeves and neckline

#4

Image source- Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

A black ensemble is classiness personified!Pulkit’s outfit consisted of a funky shirt paired with black trousers and he complemented his look with minimal accessories 

#5

Image source- Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

#6

Pulkit’s pink ensemble with a touch of green traditional embroidery is a youthful and classy look

Image source- Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

A green kurta paired with beige Dhoti pants is a perfect ensemble for traditional festivities

#7

Image source- Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

A black and white co-ord set is a supercool look that subtly makes a solid statement

#8

Image source- Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

A tangerine pantsuit is a risky experiment but Pulkit pulled it off with utmost ease

#9

Image source- Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

A lilac shirt paired with ripped denims and crocs is an ideal look for a casual evening

#10

