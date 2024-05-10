Heading 3
Aditi Singh
may 10, 2024
Fit-Check inspired by Rajkummar Rao
Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Rajkummar is rocking the winter look!
#1
Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Rajkummar’s floral blazer is indeed stealing the show!
#2
Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
It’s tough to carry a full-ivory look but Rajkummar pulled it off with ease
#3
Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Rajkummar looks suave in this blue embroidered blazer, paired with matching trousers
#4
Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Rajkummar’s brown ensemble is simple yet makes a huge statement. He complemented his look with matching shades
#5
Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Rajkummar looks debonair in this printed blazer, paired with a dark blue shirt and matching trousers
#6
Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
#7
Rajkummar’s simple kurta look was enhanced with the detailed embroidery done on the neckline and a pearl necklace
Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
A printed shirt paired with denim trousers, black shades, and white sneakers is a perfect casual look
#8
Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Rajkummar seems to be really obsessed with printed ensembles. He looked great in a printed blue shirt paired with shades and a silver chain
#9
Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Rajkummar looks handsome in a black suit look, with a hint of shimmer on it
#10
