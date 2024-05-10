Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 10, 2024

Fit-Check inspired by Rajkummar Rao

Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Rajkummar is rocking the winter look!

#1

Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Rajkummar’s floral blazer is indeed stealing the show!

#2

Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

It’s tough to carry a full-ivory look but Rajkummar pulled it off with ease

#3

Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Rajkummar looks suave in this blue embroidered blazer, paired with matching trousers

#4

Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Rajkummar’s brown ensemble is simple yet makes a huge statement. He complemented his look with matching shades

#5

Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Rajkummar looks debonair in this printed blazer, paired with a dark blue shirt and matching trousers

#6

Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

#7

Rajkummar’s simple kurta look was enhanced with the detailed embroidery done on the neckline and a pearl necklace

Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

A printed shirt paired with denim trousers, black shades, and white sneakers is a perfect casual look

#8

Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Rajkummar seems to be really obsessed with printed ensembles. He looked great in a printed blue shirt paired with shades and a silver chain

#9

Image - Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Rajkummar looks handsome in a black suit look, with a hint of shimmer on it

#10

