Aditi Singh

Fashion

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

Fit-Check inspired by Sara Ali Khan

Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara’s looks gorgeous in this extremely beautiful lehenga paired with minimal accessories

#1

Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara shimmered grace and elegance in this stunning black lehenga complemented with sleek straight hair and Jhumkas

#2

Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara’s green Sharara paired with green bangles and juttis is a beautiful look

#3

Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara looks suave in a one-shoulder knot top paired with sequin trousers

#4

Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara’s blue sequin slit dress paired with blue heels is a top notch look

#5

Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

#6

Sara’s off-shoulder polka dot dress is a perfect outfit for a night out

Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara’s embellished gown is classiness personified 

#7

Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara’s stunning pink gown paired with matching heels made her look like a Disney princess 

#8

Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara’s yellow Bandhani saree paired with a hot-pink blouse is the definition of simplicity and grace

#9

Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara exuded mesmerizing charm in her heavily-worked Sharara dress

#10

