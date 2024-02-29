pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
FEBRUARY 29, 2024
Fit-Check inspired by Sara Ali Khan
Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara’s looks gorgeous in this extremely beautiful lehenga paired with minimal accessories
#1
Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara shimmered grace and elegance in this stunning black lehenga complemented with sleek straight hair and Jhumkas
#2
Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara’s green Sharara paired with green bangles and juttis is a beautiful look
#3
Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara looks suave in a one-shoulder knot top paired with sequin trousers
#4
Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara’s blue sequin slit dress paired with blue heels is a top notch look
#5
Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
#6
Sara’s off-shoulder polka dot dress is a perfect outfit for a night out
Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara’s embellished gown is classiness personified
#7
Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara’s stunning pink gown paired with matching heels made her look like a Disney princess
#8
Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara’s yellow Bandhani saree paired with a hot-pink blouse is the definition of simplicity and grace
#9
Image source- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara exuded mesmerizing charm in her heavily-worked Sharara dress
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.