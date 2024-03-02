pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 02, 2024
Fit-Check inspired by Sargun Mehta
Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram
Sargun looks suave in this short brown leather skirt paired with a floral shirt and kitten heels
#1
Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram
Sargun’s beige knee-length slit dress is a perfect pick for casual parties, cafe hoppings, and classy affairs
#2
Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram
Sargun oozes elegance in this gray pantsuit complemented with black heels, hoop earrings, and straight open hair
#3
Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram
Sargun wore a breathtakingly black ensemble. Her black fur overcoat added additional charm to her look
#4
Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram
Sargun looks beautiful in this lavender dress, perfect for a breakfast date
#5
Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram
#6
Sargun showcased her chicness in a blingy dual-tone short dress, paired with fuchsia pink heels
Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram
A denim-on-denim look can never go wrong. Sargun aced a denim top with a denim skirt paired with black boots
#7
Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram
Sargun looked gorgeous in a pink asymmetrical dress paired with a sky-blue blazer and knee-length brown boots
#8
Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram
A vibrant lemon green off-shoulder dress paired with a neon green blazer is a risky yet classy look
#9
Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram
Sargun defines elegance in this readymade slit black saree paired with black heels and minimal accessories
#10
