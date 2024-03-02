Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 02, 2024

Fit-Check inspired by Sargun Mehta

Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram 

Sargun looks suave in this short brown leather skirt paired with a floral shirt and kitten heels

#1

Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram 

Sargun’s beige knee-length slit dress is a perfect pick for casual parties, cafe hoppings, and classy affairs

#2

Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram 

Sargun oozes elegance in this gray pantsuit complemented with black heels, hoop earrings, and straight open hair

#3

Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram 

Sargun wore a breathtakingly black ensemble. Her black fur overcoat added additional charm to her look

#4

Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram 

Sargun looks beautiful in this lavender dress, perfect for a breakfast date

#5

Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram 

#6

Sargun showcased her chicness in a blingy dual-tone short dress, paired with fuchsia pink heels

Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram 

A denim-on-denim look can never go wrong. Sargun aced a denim top with a denim skirt paired with black boots

#7

Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram 

Sargun looked gorgeous in a pink asymmetrical dress paired with a sky-blue blazer and knee-length brown boots

#8

Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram 

A vibrant lemon green off-shoulder dress paired with a neon green blazer is a risky yet classy look

#9

Image source- Sargun Mehta’s Instagram 

Sargun defines elegance in this readymade slit black saree paired with black heels and minimal accessories 

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here