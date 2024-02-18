Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

Fit Check Inspired by Sidharth Malhotra

Image source - sidmalhotra

All suited up Dilli ka launda stole our hearts with his hot look in white blazer, blue t-shirt and white formal pants

Dilli ka launda in white blazer

Image source - sidmalhotra

The handsome hunk of bollywood, looks stylish in suede jacket with flap collar pairing it with classic crew neck t-shirt with long sleeves

Stylish Suede Jacket

Image source - sidmalhotra

The actor dressed like modern day prince in black outlined white suit paired with black trousers and black bow

Modern Day Prince

Image source - sidmalhotra

The bollywood actor looks dapper in beige suit with white printed shirt

Dashing in Beige Suit

Image source - sidmalhotra

Sidharth Malhotra serves stylish and hot look in long black suit with black trouser

Hot in Long Black Suit

Image source - sidmalhotra

Red Blazer Charm

The actor looks dashing hot in red blazer, white t-shirt and black trousers paired with red tinted sunglasses

Image source - sidmalhotra

The irresistible man of bollywood got all suited up in white and black striped blazer and trouser

Striped Suit

Image source - sidmalhotra

Sidharth Malhotra gave hottest looks stealing fans hearts with blue and black monochrome outfit

Monochrome Magic

Image source - sidmalhotra

Sidharth Malhotra gave pure fire look with orange blazer and pants paired with white underneath t-shirt and blue shoes

Fire Look in Orange

Image source - sidmalhotra

The actor looked super stylish in olive green jacket and brown jeans making him look absolutely irresistible

Olive Green Stylish

