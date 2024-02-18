pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
FEBRUARY 18, 2024
Fit Check Inspired by Sidharth Malhotra
Image source - sidmalhotra
All suited up Dilli ka launda stole our hearts with his hot look in white blazer, blue t-shirt and white formal pants
Dilli ka launda in white blazer
The handsome hunk of bollywood, looks stylish in suede jacket with flap collar pairing it with classic crew neck t-shirt with long sleeves
Stylish Suede Jacket
The actor dressed like modern day prince in black outlined white suit paired with black trousers and black bow
Modern Day Prince
The bollywood actor looks dapper in beige suit with white printed shirt
Dashing in Beige Suit
Sidharth Malhotra serves stylish and hot look in long black suit with black trouser
Hot in Long Black Suit
Red Blazer Charm
The actor looks dashing hot in red blazer, white t-shirt and black trousers paired with red tinted sunglasses
The irresistible man of bollywood got all suited up in white and black striped blazer and trouser
Striped Suit
Sidharth Malhotra gave hottest looks stealing fans hearts with blue and black monochrome outfit
Monochrome Magic
Sidharth Malhotra gave pure fire look with orange blazer and pants paired with white underneath t-shirt and blue shoes
Fire Look in Orange
The actor looked super stylish in olive green jacket and brown jeans making him look absolutely irresistible
Olive Green Stylish
