Heading 3
Fitness goals ft. Shaheer Sheikh
television
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 14, 2023
Video source - Shaheer Sheikh instagram
Shaheer Shaikh is seen having lots of fun as he dances in a sleeveless tshirt in his kitchen
Dancing around in kitchen
Video source - Shaheer Sheikh instagram
The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame had shared his amazing body transformation process of 3 months
Body transformation
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
The actor looks dapper in a black tank t-shirt as he flexed his strong shoulders in daylight
Black tank
Video source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
The Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor is offering a treat for our eyes as he shared glimpses of his bare chest
Black and white
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
We are in love with the strong muscular body of Telly actor Shaheer Sheikh as he posed in a white vest and pants
Flexing muscles
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
The actor is seen lying on the couch as he shows off his cutout muscles and strong built
Flaunting strong arms
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
Shaheer Shaikh shares a shirtless picture from his vacation as he lay in bed wearing sunglasses
Relax and unwind
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
The actor’s look is unmissable as he is getting wet in the rain and has sported just a pair of denims and sunglasses
Drenched in rain
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
Shaheer Sheikh is very particular about his workout and has put lots of efforts for building a strong body
Workout session
