Fitness goals ft. Shaheer Sheikh

television

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 14, 2023

Video source - Shaheer Sheikh instagram

Shaheer Shaikh is seen having lots of fun as he dances in a sleeveless tshirt in his kitchen

Dancing around in kitchen 

Video source - Shaheer Sheikh instagram

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame had shared his amazing body transformation process of 3 months

Body transformation

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

The actor looks dapper in a black tank t-shirt as he flexed his strong shoulders in daylight

Black tank

Video source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

The Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor is offering a treat for our eyes as he shared glimpses of his bare chest

Black and white

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

We are in love with the strong muscular body of Telly actor Shaheer Sheikh as he posed in a white vest and pants

Flexing muscles

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

The actor is seen lying on the couch as he shows off his cutout muscles and strong built

Flaunting strong arms

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

Shaheer Shaikh shares a shirtless picture from his vacation as he lay in bed wearing sunglasses

Relax and unwind 

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

The actor’s look is unmissable as he is getting wet in the rain and has sported just a pair of denims and sunglasses

Drenched in rain

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

Shaheer Sheikh is very particular about his workout and has put lots of efforts for building a strong body

Workout session

