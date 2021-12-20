Fitness tips to take from Tara Sutaria 

DEC 20, 2021

Healthy mind and body

While Tara Sutaria is not a big fan of lifting weights, she does believe in a lifestyle that involves a stronger mind and a healthy body

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Favourite workouts

And for that matter, Tara likes to dance and do Pilates

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Benefits of working out

She has revealed that both Pilates and dance help to improve her metabolism, boost heart health and enhance general wellbeing

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Be it ballet or barre or Pilates, consistency is the key for the Tadap actress. Even when the gym is shut, she continues with her routine at home

Consistency is the key

Video: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Alternative to the gym

Working out at home makes her feel more confident physically and mentally on days when she does not visit the gym

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

And in case she is unable to catch up with her routine, Tara opts for a quick jog or running

Outdoor runs

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Even while she is travelling or shooting, you will find her jogging amidst scenic places. It helps in keeping her weight in check

Jogging

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

To increase her stamina and overall well being, Sutaria indulges in Pilates. She seems to love the lengthening and strengthening benefits of Pilates

Pilates for strengthening benefits

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara trains with celebrity fitness expert Namrata Purohit and loves her sessions

Fitness coach

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The diva loves to kickstart her mornings with a little meditation or some yoga to stay positive throughout the day

Meditation and yoga

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Her diet includes a mix of low carbs and high protein foods

Diet

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

And she never compromises with her daily 7-8 hours of sleep

Proper sleep

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

