Fitness tips to take from Tara Sutaria
RISHIKA SHAH
DEC 20, 2021
Healthy mind and body
While Tara Sutaria is not a big fan of lifting weights, she does believe in a lifestyle that involves a stronger mind and a healthy body
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Favourite workouts
And for that matter, Tara likes to dance and do Pilates
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Benefits of working out
She has revealed that both Pilates and dance help to improve her metabolism, boost heart health and enhance general wellbeing
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Be it ballet or barre or Pilates, consistency is the key for the Tadap actress. Even when the gym is shut, she continues with her routine at home
Consistency is the key
Video: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Alternative to the gym
Working out at home makes her feel more confident physically and mentally on days when she does not visit the gym
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
And in case she is unable to catch up with her routine, Tara opts for a quick jog or running
Outdoor runs
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Even while she is travelling or shooting, you will find her jogging amidst scenic places. It helps in keeping her weight in check
Jogging
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
To increase her stamina and overall well being, Sutaria indulges in Pilates. She seems to love the lengthening and strengthening benefits of Pilates
Pilates for strengthening benefits
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara trains with celebrity fitness expert Namrata Purohit and loves her sessions
Fitness coach
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The diva loves to kickstart her mornings with a little meditation or some yoga to stay positive throughout the day
Meditation and yoga
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Her diet includes a mix of low carbs and high protein foods
Diet
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
And she never compromises with her daily 7-8 hours of sleep
Proper sleep
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
