Flaunt your hair like Priyanka Chopra
Akriti
Anand
DEC 25, 2022
FASHION
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The actress rocks the center partition look
Centre partition
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The combination of satin yellow gown and soft curls is mesmerising
Soft curls
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The sleek high ponytail adds the extra confidence to your personality
High ponytail
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Messy buns are sexy and Priyanka Chopra knows it all
Messy bun
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Beachy waves are too tempting
Beachy wave
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
When in doubt, straighten your hair
Straight hair
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Curls, are they your weakness?
Curls
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
This long braid adds quirk to the classic vanilla look
Braided
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Wild hair and red trench coat, total badass
Wild hair
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The bun with part fringes adds oomph
Stylish bun
