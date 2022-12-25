Heading 3

Flaunt your hair like Priyanka Chopra

Akriti
Anand

DEC 25, 2022

FASHION

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The actress rocks the center partition look

Centre partition

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The combination of satin yellow gown and soft curls is mesmerising

Soft curls

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The sleek high ponytail adds the extra confidence to your personality

High ponytail

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Messy buns are sexy and Priyanka Chopra knows it all

 Messy bun

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Beachy waves are too tempting 

Beachy wave

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

When in doubt, straighten your hair

 Straight hair

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Curls, are they your weakness?

Curls

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

This long braid adds quirk to the classic vanilla look

Braided 

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Wild hair and red trench coat, total badass

Wild hair

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The bun with part fringes adds oomph

Stylish bun

