Jiya Surana
FEBRUARY 06, 2024
Footwear every woman should own
Wedges are a staple in every woman's shoe collection. A perfect combination of style and comfort when you want a bit of extra height. Wedges elevate your outfit and confidence
Wedges
Mules are a combination of bellies and sandals. They are chic and effortless shoe styles. They have a closed-front and open-back design. Mules add a touch of sophistication to any outfit
Mules
Sneakers have become a power player in fashion, blending comfort and style effortlessly. Sneakers add a trendy and youthful vibe to your outfits. They are perfect for running errands, outings, and anywhere you want
Sneakers
Timeless and versatile shoes. They are comfortable and offer a practical yet polished look. Flats provide a stylish touch and keep your feet happy throughout the day
Flats
The ultimate power and sophistication in footwear. Elevate your outfit with elegance and confidence. Perfect for formal events, meetings, or any occasion where you want to make a stylish impression
Pumps
Strappy Sandals
Ideal for warmer weather and adding a feminine touch to your look
Versatile and easy to style, perfect for both casual and professional settings
Classic Loafers
Ideal for special occasions, adding a touch of glamor to your outfit
High Heeled Sandals
Versatile and stylish, perfect for both casual and dressier outfits
Ankle Boots
Remember having these different types of shoes will give you options for any occasion
