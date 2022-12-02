Heading 3

For the love of
pastel outfits

Lubna
Khan

Dec 2, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor’s lilac-coloured ethnic co-ord set is subtle yet oh-so-chic

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Kriti Sanon opted for a pastel pink jumpsuit, and the feather detailing gives it an interesting twist

Kriti Sanon

Image: Lisa D’Souza

The soft, pastel shades of this outfit look really flattering on Manushi

Manushi Chhillar

Image: The House Of Pixels

Alia Bhatt pulls off the pastel yellow pantsuit look effortlessly

Alia Bhatt

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh’s pastel yellow outfit gets a thumbs up from us

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor loves pastel coloured outfits. Her Instagram is proof!

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Ajay Kadam

Take cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan on how to ace festive pastel looks

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: K Vinayak

Ananya Panday slays ethnic fashion game in this pastel pink lehenga

Ananya Panday

Image: Arshaan Gandhi

Dreamy florals and pastels are a combination that you just can’t go wrong with!

Katrina Kaif

Image: Kevin Nunes Photography

Karisma Kapoor never fails to mesmerize us with her outfit choices

Karisma Kapoor

