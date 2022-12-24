For the love of pink
pinkvilla
Priyakshi Sharma
DEC 24, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia wore this pretty cut-out pink dress for her Koffee With Karan 7 episode this year
Alia Bhatt
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam wore this floor-length pink gown during her baby-shower earlier this year
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looks gorgeous in this heavily embroidered pink lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor
Video: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya dons this pretty pink and white dress as she enjoys a day out in Rome, Italy
Ananya Panday
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara channels her desi side in this light pink saree
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina too, looks breathtaking in this transparent light pink saree
Katrina Kaif
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
From sarees, we come to sweatshirts. Anushka looks adorable in these goofy pose
Anushka Sharma
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara sets the temperature soaring with this ruched bodycon pink dress
Kiara Advani
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa oozes glam in this pink saree and hot pink blazer
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol looked stylish as she donned this pretty pink saree with ruffle detailing for Diwali this year
Kajol
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.