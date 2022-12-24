Heading 3

For the love of pink

Priyakshi Sharma

DEC 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia wore this pretty cut-out pink dress for her Koffee With Karan 7 episode this year

Alia Bhatt

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam wore this floor-length pink gown during her baby-shower earlier this year

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looks gorgeous in this heavily embroidered pink lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor 

Video: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya dons this pretty pink and white dress as she enjoys a day out in Rome, Italy

Ananya Panday

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara channels her desi side in this light pink saree

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina too, looks breathtaking in this transparent light pink saree

Katrina Kaif

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

From sarees, we come to sweatshirts. Anushka looks adorable in these goofy pose

Anushka Sharma

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara sets the temperature soaring with this ruched bodycon pink dress

Kiara Advani

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa oozes glam in this pink saree and hot pink blazer

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol looked stylish as she donned this pretty pink saree with ruffle detailing for Diwali this year

Kajol

