Formal looks of Dulquer Salmaan April 15, 2021
Dulquer Salmaan looks dashing in a classic navy tuxedo by Suitsupply that he wore over a crisp white shirt and a black bow-tie
Channelling major ‘Brown Munde’ vibes in a brown suit, Dulquer shows that he can pull off suits in any colour!
And this velvet suit by Osman Abdul Razak that he wore with a matching tie and shiny brown monk-strap shoes elevate his formal look
The double-breasted blue suit from Canali that he paired with a striped shirt, striped tie and a white pocket square has our hearts!
We are totally crushing over this formal look of Dulquer! The bespoke suit and shiny loafers look perfect on him
For ‘Karwaan’ promotions, the actor was nicely suited up in a classic blazer jacket, formal pants, a white shirt and a tie
He gave a formal spin to the casual look by opting for a black blazer over a white t-shirt
For a movie premiere, DQ picked out a dotted black jacket, a plain black shirt and a pair of sharp trousers
Ain’t nothing more classy than a plaid blazer suit! And Dulquer Salmaan seems to agree with us
He looks handsome as he poses smartly in a full-sleeved shirt and blue trousers. A pair of lace-up oxford shoes finish off his look
