Priyanka Chopra
Formal looks of May 04, 2021
For the BeautyCon event in LA, Priyanka Chopra took the power dressing to another level in a classic white pantsuit that she wore with a sheer black top! Credits: Getty Images
Making a strong case for skirt suits, Priyanka picked out a grey checked one by Michael Kors and styled it with a black turtleneck top Credits: Getty Images
Giving a colourful spin to the otherwise dull formal outfits, ‘The White Tiger’ actress wore a beautiful yellow tweed skirt suit with a pair of see-through white heels Credits: Getty Images
For the Royal Wedding in 2018, she chose to wear an elegant lunch suit in the soft lavender shade. Designed by Vivienne Westwood, the outfit made her look spectacular! Credits: Getty Images
The global icon is also a strong advocate of the edgy blazer dress. Case in point, the pastel blue Dion Lee suit with cut-out details absolutely stole the show! Credits: Getty Images
For Nick Jonas’ tequila collaboration launch event, Mrs. Jonas put her most fashionable foot forward in a crisp white mini double-breasted blazer dress Credits: Getty Images
Channelling her inner boss lady with a quirky twist, PeeCee opted for a blazer and trousers with colorful prints of black, red, and purple on them Credits: Getty Images
Giving a break to blazer dresses and skirt suits, she took the floral route in a lovely Zimmerman dress. With a belt cinched at the waist, she added some structure to her look Credits: Getty Images
For a change of silhouette, Priyanka Chopra then sported a tweed jumpsuit and paired it with a glittery necklace and white heels Credits: Getty Images
Whether she is attending an event or simply strutting along the streets of Manhattan, Priyanka has always managed to pull off the formal outfits with superior ease! Credits: Getty Images
