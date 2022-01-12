Fashion

Formal style to ace virtual meetings

Satin Co-ord

Chic and comfortable, a satin co-ord set in a dull orange shade will ensure that your formal look is anything but boring! 

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Corduroy Blazer

Give a break to your cosy sweatshirt and opt for something sharp like a corduroy blazer set to up your virtual office look

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Pinstripe Blazer

Make the most of oversized silhouettes before winter ends and include a masculine-fit pinstripe blazer in your work from home wardrobe

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

High-neck Blouse And Trousers

For something playful yet modest, pick out a printed high-neck blouse and pair it with high-waist formal trousers and you are set for the day!

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Stylish Blouse And Neutral-hued Pants

A simple black blouse with trendy one-shoulder design paired with neutral-hued trousers will ensure that you do not look boring for an informal Zoom session

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Earthy-tone Outfits

 If you are not in the mood for something bright, tuck an earthy-tone shirt into matching high-waisted trousers and you are good to go

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Blazer

A soft-pink blazer with contrast inner linings go a long way if you like to keep things simple yet refreshing

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Sequined Pantsuit 

Attend an informal session virtually in a sequined pantsuit that is equal parts jazzy and formal for the occasion

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Velvet Dress

Trendy and loved by celebs, a velvet dress with a modest round neckline and a fitted silhouette is another elegant way to attend your virtual meeting in

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram 

Plaid Skirt Suit

 A plaid skirt and a matching blazer is a smart choice to look formal and meeting-ready

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

