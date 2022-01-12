Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 12, 2022
Formal style to ace virtual meetings
Satin Co-ord
Chic and comfortable, a satin co-ord set in a dull orange shade will ensure that your formal look is anything but boring!
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Corduroy Blazer
Give a break to your cosy sweatshirt and opt for something sharp like a corduroy blazer set to up your virtual office look
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Pinstripe Blazer
Make the most of oversized silhouettes before winter ends and include a masculine-fit pinstripe blazer in your work from home wardrobe
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
High-neck Blouse And Trousers
For something playful yet modest, pick out a printed high-neck blouse and pair it with high-waist formal trousers and you are set for the day!
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Stylish Blouse And Neutral-hued Pants
A simple black blouse with trendy one-shoulder design paired with neutral-hued trousers will ensure that you do not look boring for an informal Zoom session
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Earthy-tone Outfits
If you are not in the mood for something bright, tuck an earthy-tone shirt into matching high-waisted trousers and you are good to go
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Blazer
A soft-pink blazer with contrast inner linings go a long way if you like to keep things simple yet refreshing
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Sequined Pantsuit
Attend an informal session virtually in a sequined pantsuit that is equal parts jazzy and formal for the occasion
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Velvet Dress
Trendy and loved by celebs, a velvet dress with a modest round neckline and a fitted silhouette is another elegant way to attend your virtual meeting in
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Plaid Skirt Suit
A plaid skirt and a matching blazer is a smart choice to look formal and meeting-ready
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rashmika Mandannas glam makeup looks