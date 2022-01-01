Fashion

RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

DEC 1, 2022

Formal wear style ft. Kriti Sanon

Three Piece Suit

Kriti took the power dressing game to the next level in a brown three-piece suit with gold earrings

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Chic Yet Formal

She blended a blazer with a corset top and a mini skirt making it look so perfectly hot together

Video: Kriti Sanon instagram

Jumpsuit To The Rescue

On days when you simply cannot make an effort, opt for a stylish jumpsuit like Kriti as your formal look

Video: Kriti Sanon instagram

Modish Tones

Kriti added a modish spin to her formal wear as she chose an olive green blazer dress with cut-outs

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

Formal With A Shimmer

Kriti uplifted the look of her cigarette pants by adding shimmer to it with a glittery silver shirt

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

Lavender Love 

Kriti wore a lavender pantsuit that bore floral prints of the same hue

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

Sunshine Hue

She wore a vibrant yellow skirt suit with a matching oversized blazer, layered over a black bralette

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

Turquoise With A Twist

Kriti teamed a turquoise shirt bearing a zipper with high-waisted grey trousers

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

Office Oomph

She added an oomph to formal wear by teaming a halter neck top and checked skirt, with a black blazer

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

Grey Space

She wore an embellished grey blazer over a tank top, paired with matching drawstring pants

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram 

THANKS FOR READING NEXT: 10 Party looks of Priyanka Chopra

Click Here