RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
DEC 1, 2022
Formal wear style ft. Kriti Sanon
Three Piece Suit
Kriti took the power dressing game to the next level in a brown three-piece suit with gold earrings
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Chic Yet Formal
She blended a blazer with a corset top and a mini skirt making it look so perfectly hot together
Video: Kriti Sanon instagram
Jumpsuit To The Rescue
On days when you simply cannot make an effort, opt for a stylish jumpsuit like Kriti as your formal look
Video: Kriti Sanon instagram
Modish Tones
Kriti added a modish spin to her formal wear as she chose an olive green blazer dress with cut-outs
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
Formal With A Shimmer
Kriti uplifted the look of her cigarette pants by adding shimmer to it with a glittery silver shirt
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
Lavender Love
Kriti wore a lavender pantsuit that bore floral prints of the same hue
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
Sunshine Hue
She wore a vibrant yellow skirt suit with a matching oversized blazer, layered over a black bralette
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
Turquoise With A Twist
Kriti teamed a turquoise shirt bearing a zipper with high-waisted grey trousers
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
Office Oomph
She added an oomph to formal wear by teaming a halter neck top and checked skirt, with a black blazer
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
Grey Space
She wore an embellished grey blazer over a tank top, paired with matching drawstring pants
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
