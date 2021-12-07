Full sleeve blouse style ideas by celebs
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 7, 2021
Making a strong case for a modest traditional look, Deepika Padukone draped her saree over a black blouse with long full sleeves
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
For an edgy look, Katrina Kaif picked out a full-sleeve floral blouse with a deep V-neckline
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sonam Kapoor’s statement full-sleeve blouse with a boat-neck style and layered collars is perfect for a romantic look
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Katrina also gave us a cue on how to style a full-sleeve cropped blouse with a lavish floral skirt
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Chitrangda Singh gave a modern twist to her ruffle saree by teaming it with a matching blouse featuring puff sleeves
Image: Chitrangada Singh Instagram
Perfect for a winter wedding Shilpa Shetty’s full-sleeve velvet blouse with a simple V-neckline is our go-to pick
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Kangana Ranaut believes that a round-neck full-sleeve blouse is the perfect way to keep things elegant and modest
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Rani Mukerji paired her floral print saree with a full sleeve blouse featuring a scoop-neck and showed us how it’s done!
mage: Shelton Santos Instagram
Kiara Advani, in a full-sleeve embellished blouse with a backless design is our muse for a wedding day look!
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Malaika Arora wore a high-neck full-sleeve cropped blouse with an embellished skirt for a modern festive look
Video: Instagram
Kriti Sanon’s white lehenga consisted of a full-sleeve high-neckline blouse with an open back, making for a modest yet playful look!
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Katrina Kaif in stylish midi dresses