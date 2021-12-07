Full sleeve blouse style ideas by celebs

FASHION 

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 7, 2021

Making a strong case for a modest traditional look, Deepika Padukone draped her saree over a black blouse with long full sleeves

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

For an edgy look, Katrina Kaif picked out a full-sleeve floral blouse with a deep V-neckline

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sonam Kapoor’s statement full-sleeve blouse with a boat-neck style and layered collars is perfect for a romantic look

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

Katrina also gave us a cue on how to style a full-sleeve cropped blouse with a lavish floral skirt

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Chitrangda Singh gave a modern twist to her ruffle saree by teaming it with a matching blouse featuring puff sleeves

Image: Chitrangada Singh Instagram

Perfect for a winter wedding Shilpa Shetty’s full-sleeve velvet blouse with a simple V-neckline is our go-to pick

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Kangana Ranaut believes that a round-neck full-sleeve blouse is the perfect way to keep things elegant and modest

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

Rani Mukerji paired her floral print saree with a full sleeve blouse featuring a scoop-neck and showed us how it’s done!

mage: Shelton Santos Instagram

Kiara Advani, in a full-sleeve embellished blouse with a backless design is our muse for a wedding day look!

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

Malaika Arora wore a high-neck full-sleeve cropped blouse with an embellished skirt for a modern festive look

Video: Instagram

Kriti Sanon’s white lehenga consisted of a full-sleeve high-neckline blouse with an open back, making for a modest yet playful look!

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Katrina Kaif in stylish midi dresses

Click Here