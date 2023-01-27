Gal Gadot’s Fashion Moments
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 27, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Resplendent In Red
Gal Gadot shines in this amazing red sequined dress with a thigh-high slit while flaunting her toned legs
Image: Getty Images
Awards Ready
Gal Gadot is looking youthful as she glows in this yellow dress at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards
Image: Getty Images
Gal Gadot looks every bit mesmerizing in this black sequin dress
Sequin Dress
Image: Getty Images
Gal Gadot looks wonderful in this stylish embroidered gown with transparent sleeves
Embroider Detailing
Image: Getty Images
Gal Gadot dazzles in this chic pink suit at the Palms Springs International Film Festival
Festival Look
Image: Getty Images
Gal Gadot wows in a sheer white lace dress that features a cape along with black thigh-high boots
Met Gala
Image: Getty Images
Gal Gadot steals the spotlight as she looks beautiful in this black lace top and pink tulle long skirt
Wonder Woman
Image: Getty Images
Gal Gadot made heads turn donning this silver plunging gown
Silver Gown
Image: Getty Images
Gal Gadot gave out a major lady boss vibe in this red suit with flared trousers
Red Suit
