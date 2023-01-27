Heading 3

Gal Gadot’s Fashion Moments

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 27, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Resplendent In Red

Gal Gadot shines in this amazing red sequined dress with a thigh-high slit while flaunting her toned legs

Image: Getty Images

Awards Ready

Gal Gadot is looking youthful as she glows in this yellow dress at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

Image: Getty Images

Gal Gadot looks every bit mesmerizing in this black sequin dress

Sequin Dress

Image: Getty Images

Gal Gadot looks wonderful in this stylish embroidered gown with transparent sleeves

Embroider Detailing

Image: Getty Images

Gal Gadot dazzles in this chic pink suit at the Palms Springs International Film Festival

Festival Look

Image: Getty Images

Gal Gadot wows in a sheer white lace dress that features a cape along with black thigh-high boots

Met Gala

Image: Getty Images

Gal Gadot steals the spotlight as she looks beautiful in this black lace top and pink tulle long skirt

Wonder Woman

Image: Getty Images

Gal Gadot made heads turn donning this silver plunging gown

Silver Gown

Image: Getty Images

Gal Gadot gave out a major lady boss vibe in this red suit with flared trousers

Red Suit

