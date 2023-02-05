Heading 3

Gashmeer Mahajani's
dapper looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

FASHION

FEB 05, 2023

Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Gashmeer Mahajani amazed his fans with his stylish look in a formal blue self-designed blazer and trousers

Stylish in blazer

Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

The Imlie actor is acing the co-ords trend with a white detailed black tshirt and pants set

Co-ord trend

Nora Fatehi approved hairstyles

Mouni Roy: Selfie Love

Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Stylish in denims

We can’t get over the infectious smile of Gashmeer Mahajani as he poses in a green denim jacket with joggers

Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Want to create an impression with your winter look? Then check out the bomber jacket and denim combination of Gashmeer

Winter vogue

Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Get ready for a visual treat as Gashmeer Mahajani puts on a black pantsuit with a sleek black tie

Stylish in pantsuit

Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Your upcoming date look is surely sorted with stylish outfit courtesy Gashmeer in a white shirt and trousers

Dapper in white shirt

Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Add spunk to your look with a multicolored, comfy sweatshirt and black joggers with orange shoes

Colorful sweatshirt

Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame is surely a fitness enthusiast! Check out his neon tshirt and black pants at gym

Workout mode

Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Check out the romantic hero look of Gashmeer Mahajani as he flaunts his messy long hair

Messy hair look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here