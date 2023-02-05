Gashmeer Mahajani's
dapper looks
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
FEB 05, 2023
Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Gashmeer Mahajani amazed his fans with his stylish look in a formal blue self-designed blazer and trousers
Stylish in blazer
Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
The Imlie actor is acing the co-ords trend with a white detailed black tshirt and pants set
Co-ord trend
Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Stylish in denims
We can’t get over the infectious smile of Gashmeer Mahajani as he poses in a green denim jacket with joggers
Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Want to create an impression with your winter look? Then check out the bomber jacket and denim combination of Gashmeer
Winter vogue
Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Get ready for a visual treat as Gashmeer Mahajani puts on a black pantsuit with a sleek black tie
Stylish in pantsuit
Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Your upcoming date look is surely sorted with stylish outfit courtesy Gashmeer in a white shirt and trousers
Dapper in white shirt
Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Add spunk to your look with a multicolored, comfy sweatshirt and black joggers with orange shoes
Colorful sweatshirt
Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame is surely a fitness enthusiast! Check out his neon tshirt and black pants at gym
Workout mode
Source- Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Check out the romantic hero look of Gashmeer Mahajani as he flaunts his messy long hair
Messy hair look
