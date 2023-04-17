Heading 3

Gauahar Khan's Maternity looks

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

APRIL 17, 2023

Gauhar Khan is a stunner in this black dress

Stunning in Black

A happy look in a green oversized dress

Playful

She defines comfortable fashion in this off shoulder dress

Chic

Pro poser

The Bigg Boss 7 winner looks gorgeous in a floral print dress with a thigh slit

She plays with vibrant colors looking elegant as ever

Quirky

She is seen in a beautiful white dress with an oversized blue shirt

Cool

She looks pretty in this in white & pink ensemble

Pretty in Pink

Gauhar Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in this dreamy fairytale dress

Diva vibes

With subtle make-up, she gives a royal vibe in this heavily embellished ensemble

Royal in green 

Slaying fashion goals in the black and white fit, Gauhar cuts a pretty picture

Airport look 

