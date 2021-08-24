Gauahar Khan in salwar suits
AUGUST 24, 2021
Gauahar is all smiles as she is seen posing in an indigo blue salwar suit with a long kurta and loose pants. The printed deep yellow dupatta is just the perfect contrast
This outfit made for the perfect Eid wear. It featured a black anarkali decked in intricate thread work and plain cream coloured palazzos. The ensemble was completed with a sheer dupatta
A Lucknowi kurti is definitely every Indian girl’s favourite! Gauahar is seen dancing in a sky blue Lucknowi kurti set
For her 3 months wedding celebration, Gauahar chose to dress up in a pear green salwar suit with rani pink design
On the occasion of Eid, Gauahar opted for quite an edgy and eye-catching outfit. This multi-hued sharara set featured a short blue kurti paired with parrot green sharara pants
This white salwar suit makes a great wear on warm, sunny days. We love how Gauahar has added a contrasting touch by teaming it with an olive green dupatta
You can never go wrong with an all-red salwar suit. This salwar suit really enhanced Gauahar’s beauty and the matching juttis further amplified the look
When you just want to lounge at home in a salwar suit, pick an all-white attire that is simple yet effective
The highlight of this outfit featuring a baby blue kurti paired with off-white palazzos, is actually the heavily embroidered floral dupatta. It is adding a much-needed touch of glam to the look
Gauahar teamed her dip dye turquoise Lucknowi kurti with straight-fit white pants and turquoise juttis, making it the perfect summer wear
