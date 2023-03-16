Heading 3

Gauahar Khan’s maternity looks 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 16, 2023

Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram

She wore a yellow co-ord set with ruby jewellery, dewy makeup and open hair

It was all Yellow

Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram

She wore a black-hued suit with ‘zari’ work which she paired with a pearl necklace and matching earrings

Embroidered Suit

Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram

A crystal-studded gown with net embroidered sleeves and bold makeup

Studded Gown

Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram

A chic look where she wore a checkered overcoat, white sneakers and dewy makeup with hoops

Overcoat

Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram

She looks stunning in this floral printed gown which has a V-neckline and has a slit on the side

Printed gown

Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram

She flaunted her baby bump in this strapless cotton dress with minimal makeup and an open hairdo

Strapless dress

Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram

A printed 3-piece suit with flared pants and a puffed jacket. She completed her look with highlighted makeup and a light neck-piece

3 piece suit

Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram

She paired her blazer with a skirt of the same texture and colour and her diamond and emerald jewellery completed the look

Emerald green blazer

Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram

She looks pretty in this pink-hued embroidered blouse and mint-coloured skirt. Jewellery and dewy makeup amped her look

Bell Sleeves

Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram 

She rocked her maternity look in this green one-shoulder pleated dress. She chose smokey eyes, bold lips and statement earrings to complete the look

Pleated dress

