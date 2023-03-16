Gauahar Khan’s maternity looks
mar 16, 2023
Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram
She wore a yellow co-ord set with ruby jewellery, dewy makeup and open hair
It was all Yellow
Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram
She wore a black-hued suit with ‘zari’ work which she paired with a pearl necklace and matching earrings
Embroidered Suit
Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram
A crystal-studded gown with net embroidered sleeves and bold makeup
Studded Gown
Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram
A chic look where she wore a checkered overcoat, white sneakers and dewy makeup with hoops
Overcoat
Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram
She looks stunning in this floral printed gown which has a V-neckline and has a slit on the side
Printed gown
Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram
She flaunted her baby bump in this strapless cotton dress with minimal makeup and an open hairdo
Strapless dress
Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram
A printed 3-piece suit with flared pants and a puffed jacket. She completed her look with highlighted makeup and a light neck-piece
3 piece suit
Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram
She paired her blazer with a skirt of the same texture and colour and her diamond and emerald jewellery completed the look
Emerald green blazer
Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram
She looks pretty in this pink-hued embroidered blouse and mint-coloured skirt. Jewellery and dewy makeup amped her look
Bell Sleeves
Image- Gauahar Khan’s Instagram
She rocked her maternity look in this green one-shoulder pleated dress. She chose smokey eyes, bold lips and statement earrings to complete the look
Pleated dress
