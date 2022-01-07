Fashion

Joyce Joyson

Jan 07, 2022

Gauahar Khan's winter style log

Casual chic look

Gauahar Khan schools us on how to beat the winter chills in our favourite sweatshirt and quirky joggers by styling it with a long coat

Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram

Sweater weather

Everyone needs a cosy white crop sweater to keep it warm and stylish altogether. But when paired with comfy black bottoms, then even better

Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram

 Winter staple coat

Through a black trench coat may seem like an obvious winter wear choice, to keep things interesting, pair it with a patterned scarf and leggings like Gauahar

Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram

Effortless style

If you are looking for a fuss-free look, this white tank top paired with distressed denims and a black overcoat is the best bet

Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram

Dual-toned bottoms

The diva looks insanely stylish in this black coat, styled with white and neon-hued joggers

Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram

Casual look

For a casual outing, Gauahar wore a grey V-neckline sweater and clubbed it with black high-rise cropped leggings

Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram

 Perfectly paired

A furry jacket is perfect for any occasion, shows the diva as she styles it with a black turtleneck top and blue denims

Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram

 Winter essential boots

A white sweatshirt and skinny jeans, teamed up with thigh-high boots, is the look we totally approve of!

Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram

Layered right

Gauahar slipped into an off-whitehalf sleeve sweater, worn over a white knit top, and paired it with grey comfy pants

Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram

Blazer style

The actress wore a long green top and styled it with blue leggings and black boots She amped up her look by throwing on a blazer

Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram

