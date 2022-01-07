Fashion
Jan 07, 2022
Gauahar Khan's winter style log
Casual chic look
Gauahar Khan schools us on how to beat the winter chills in our favourite sweatshirt and quirky joggers by styling it with a long coat
Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram
Sweater weather
Everyone needs a cosy white crop sweater to keep it warm and stylish altogether. But when paired with comfy black bottoms, then even better
Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram
Winter staple coat
Through a black trench coat may seem like an obvious winter wear choice, to keep things interesting, pair it with a patterned scarf and leggings like Gauahar
Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram
Effortless style
If you are looking for a fuss-free look, this white tank top paired with distressed denims and a black overcoat is the best bet
Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram
Dual-toned bottoms
The diva looks insanely stylish in this black coat, styled with white and neon-hued joggers
Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram
Casual look
For a casual outing, Gauahar wore a grey V-neckline sweater and clubbed it with black high-rise cropped leggings
Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram
Perfectly paired
A furry jacket is perfect for any occasion, shows the diva as she styles it with a black turtleneck top and blue denims
Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram
Winter essential boots
A white sweatshirt and skinny jeans, teamed up with thigh-high boots, is the look we totally approve of!
Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram
Layered right
Gauahar slipped into an off-whitehalf sleeve sweater, worn over a white knit top, and paired it with grey comfy pants
Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram
Blazer style
The actress wore a long green top and styled it with blue leggings and black boots She amped up her look by throwing on a blazer
Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram
