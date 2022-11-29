Gemma Chan's exquisite red carpet style
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Gemma Chan looked stunning at the 2019 Oscars ceremony sporting this gorgeous pink Valentino gown with a train
Image: Getty Images
Gemma Chan was a vision in white as she wore this Valentino Dress for the Rome premiere of Eternals
Image: Getty Images
This glitter looked as she donned a black cropped hoodie outfit by Zuhair Murad at the UK premiere of Eternals is one of her best looks
Image: Getty Images
Gemma Chan surely loves experimenting with textures and colours and this Ralph & Russo jumpsuit choice is proof of that
Image: Getty Images
At the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards, Gemma Chan wore this glittery gown by Miu Miu and looked gorgeous
Image: Getty Images
Gemma Chan looked amazing in this blossom pink dress by Oscar de la Renta at the 2019 SAG Awards
Image: Getty Images
Gemma Chan looked lovely in this yellow floral column dress by Erdem at the 2019 National Board of Review Gala
Image: Getty Images
Gemma Chan stunned at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a beaded corset gown from Louis Vuitton
Image: Getty Images
Gemma Chan looked angelic as she sported this white dress by Louis Vuitton for the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals
Image: Getty Images
Gemma Chan looked stunning in this sheer, shimmery gown by Tom Ford at the Oscars after-party
