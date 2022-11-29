Heading 3

Gemma Chan's exquisite red carpet style

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Gemma Chan looked stunning at the 2019 Oscars ceremony sporting this gorgeous pink Valentino gown with a train

Valentino Gown

Image: Getty Images

Gemma Chan was a vision in white as she wore this Valentino Dress for the Rome premiere of Eternals

White Dress

Image: Getty Images

This glitter looked as she donned a black cropped hoodie outfit by Zuhair Murad at the UK premiere of Eternals is one of her best looks

Cropped Hoodie

Image: Getty Images

Gemma Chan surely loves experimenting with textures and colours and this Ralph & Russo jumpsuit choice is proof of that

Ralph & Russo jumpsuit

Image: Getty Images

At the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards, Gemma Chan wore this glittery gown by Miu Miu and looked gorgeous

Glitter Gown 

Image: Getty Images

Gemma Chan looked amazing in this blossom pink dress by Oscar de la Renta at the 2019 SAG Awards

Pink Blossom

Image: Getty Images

Gemma Chan looked lovely in this yellow floral column dress by Erdem at the 2019 National Board of Review Gala

Floral Dress

Image: Getty Images

Gemma Chan stunned at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a beaded corset gown from Louis Vuitton

Corset Gown

Image: Getty Images 

Gemma Chan looked angelic as she sported this white dress by Louis Vuitton for the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals

Louis Vuitton Look

Image: Getty Images

Gemma Chan looked stunning in this sheer, shimmery gown by Tom Ford at the Oscars after-party

Oscars Party

