P R Gayathri
MAR 15, 2022
Gender fluid looks of Kristen Stewart
White Pantsuit
A white pantsuit is something nobody can go wrong with. She sported an androgynous monochrome two-piece to the premiere of a film back in 2016
Image: Getty Images
Keeping it bold yet beautiful, Stewart looked sassy in an orange and black suit by Antonio Beradi which featured floral motifs on it
Image: Getty Images
Snazzy Sass
Her simple grey and white tweed pantsuit with a basic cropped tank top beneath looked chic and casual
Image: Getty Images
Casually Cool
For yet another red carpet event, Kristen Stewart ditched her gowns for a contemporary look in a classy yet sophisticated combination
Image: Getty Images
Badass in Black
At the Chanel Fashion Show, Kristen, who is the current face of the luxury French fashion house, gave us an eccentric look in a Chanel printed shirt with the top buttons left open
Image: Getty Images
Chanel Girl
She made heads turn at the red carpet in her mustard yellow pantsuit. Her red eye shadow, chic hairdo and pointed-toe black and white boots gave an offbeat look
Offbeat look
Image: Getty Images
Teaming her cropped striped shirt with a white ripped top and lavender jeans, The Twilight Saga actress looked dope! The baseball cap gave it an androgynous spirit
Street Style
Image: Getty Images
Giving us a monochrome look to die for, Steward kept it comfortable yet stylish as she picked out a white shirt that she left open and tucked it into black formal pants
Formal Tweak
Image: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart and musician St. Vincent had made their public debut as a couple for an event in edgy yet luxe class style. Stewart wore a tailored black blazer and cuffed tweed pants
Tweed Goals
Image: Getty Images
She attended the Mill Valley Film Festival donning an all-black look in a blazer, pants and a lace bralette top
All-Black Look
Image: Getty Images
