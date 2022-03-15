Fashion

P R Gayathri

MAR 15, 2022

Gender fluid looks of Kristen Stewart

White Pantsuit

A white pantsuit is something nobody can go wrong with. She sported an androgynous monochrome two-piece to the premiere of a film back in 2016

Image: Getty Images

Keeping it bold yet beautiful, Stewart looked sassy in an orange and black suit by Antonio Beradi which featured floral motifs on it

Image: Getty Images

Snazzy Sass

Her simple grey and white tweed pantsuit with a basic cropped tank top beneath looked chic and casual

Image: Getty Images

Casually Cool

For yet another red carpet event, Kristen Stewart ditched her gowns for a contemporary look in a classy yet sophisticated combination

Image: Getty Images

Badass in Black

At the Chanel Fashion Show, Kristen, who is the current face of the luxury French fashion house, gave us an eccentric look in a Chanel printed shirt with the top buttons left open

Image: Getty Images

Chanel Girl

She made heads turn at the red carpet in her mustard yellow pantsuit. Her red eye shadow, chic hairdo and pointed-toe black and white boots gave an offbeat look

Offbeat look

Image: Getty Images

Teaming her cropped striped shirt with a white ripped top and lavender jeans, The Twilight Saga actress looked dope! The baseball cap gave it an androgynous spirit

Street Style

Image: Getty Images

Giving us a monochrome look to die for, Steward kept it comfortable yet stylish as she picked out a white shirt that she left open and tucked it into black formal pants

Formal Tweak

Image: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart and musician St. Vincent had made their public debut as a couple for an event in edgy yet luxe class style. Stewart wore a tailored black blazer and cuffed tweed pants

Tweed Goals

Image: Getty Images

She attended the Mill Valley Film Festival donning an all-black look in a blazer, pants and a lace bralette top

All-Black Look

Image: Getty Images

