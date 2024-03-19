Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 19, 2024

Genelia Deshmukh Inspired hairstyles 

Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram

Genelia heavily accessorized her bun with classical head jewelry and gajra which enhanced her style and made her look regal 

#1

Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram

The actress styled her hair into beautiful soft curls to go with her beautiful white lehenga

#2

Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram

Deshmukh seems to love her hair accessories. She incorporated a beautiful latkan in her low-knotted bun to complement her traditional attire

#3

Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram

The mother of two styled her hair into a half-bun hairstyle to go with this amazing pant-suit look

#4

Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram

A braided hairstyle really adds an elegant and stunning touch to your look

#5

Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram

#6

Genelia donned a high-knotted bun to go with her black and white ensemble

Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram

Deshmukh opted for a simple low ponytail to complement her vibrant pant-suit look

#7

Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram

Genelia's beautiful wavy hairstyle made her hair look cascading and voluminous. She incorporated a white flower too, which gave a retro touch to her look

#8

Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram

Genelia’s bun had a unique touch to go with her suave pant-suit look

#9

Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram

The actress opted for a gajra hairstyle to go with her saree look

#10

