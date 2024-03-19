pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 19, 2024
Genelia Deshmukh Inspired hairstyles
Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
Genelia heavily accessorized her bun with classical head jewelry and gajra which enhanced her style and made her look regal
#1
Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
The actress styled her hair into beautiful soft curls to go with her beautiful white lehenga
#2
Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
Deshmukh seems to love her hair accessories. She incorporated a beautiful latkan in her low-knotted bun to complement her traditional attire
#3
Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
The mother of two styled her hair into a half-bun hairstyle to go with this amazing pant-suit look
#4
Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
A braided hairstyle really adds an elegant and stunning touch to your look
#5
Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
#6
Genelia donned a high-knotted bun to go with her black and white ensemble
Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
Deshmukh opted for a simple low ponytail to complement her vibrant pant-suit look
#7
Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
Genelia's beautiful wavy hairstyle made her hair look cascading and voluminous. She incorporated a white flower too, which gave a retro touch to her look
#8
Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
Genelia’s bun had a unique touch to go with her suave pant-suit look
#9
Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
The actress opted for a gajra hairstyle to go with her saree look
#10
